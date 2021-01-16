Dr. Dre Released from Hospital ICU After Brain Aneurysm, Under 24-Hour Care at Home

✖

Music mogul and rapper Dr. Dre has reportedly been released from the hospital, more than 10 days after suffering a brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles. Although he will be sleeping in his own bed Friday night, he reportedly needs 24/7 care from medical professionals, sources told TMZ. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and rapper Ice-T confirmed he spoke with Dre after he left the hospital.

Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, was in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center until Wednesday, sources told TMZ. He was then moved to a private room until he was discharged Friday. Doctors are still not sure what triggered the brain bleed, which is why they will continue monitoring him at home. His doctors reportedly told Dre's family they are cautiously optimistic that a "bad outcome" is not coming soon. He is very lucky, as the Brain Aneurysm Foundation notes that ruptured brain aneurysms are fatal in half of all cases. About three-quarters of those who survive will suffer some permanent damage.

The 55-year-old Beats by Dre founder was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 4 after suffering a brain aneurysm. He later took to Instagram to thank friends, family, and his fans for their support and shared a positive outlook. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," Dre wrote, alongside a black and white photo of himself in a studio. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

After the news, several of Dre's music colleagues reached out and provided more updates on his health. "Dre is recovering nicely," LL Cool J wrote on Jan. 5, alongside a fist emoji. On Friday, Ice-T said he spoke with Dre after he left the hospital. "Update: Just FaceTimed with [Dre]. He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice-T wrote.

Dre's health scare comes in the middle of his ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole Young. Divorce proceedings began in June 2020 and is still playing out in court. In the most recent court documents, obtained by The Daily Mail earlier this week, Young accused Dre of domestic violence during their marriage. She claims he once put a gin to her head, punched her in the face, and slammed her against a wall. Dre has denied the allegations. Young is seeking almost $2 million in monthly spousal support. Dre has an estimated $35 million net worth, according to Forbes.