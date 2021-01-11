Dr. Dre Reportedly Still Hospitalized in ICU a Week After Brain Aneurysm

✖

Dr. Dre is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after he was rushed to the hospital last week having suffered a brain aneurysm, reports TMZ Monday. Doctors are still attempting to figure out what happened, a source "with direct knowledge" told the outlet of the rap icon's condition, and continue to conduct a battery of tests to find the root cause of his aneurysm. Dre, 55, is also being cared for in the ICU in case he suffers another aneurysm in the coming days, which would require a quick response.

The music legend (né Andre Romelle Young) is lucid and resting comfortably, the source added, and doctors have told his family that a "bad outcome" doesn't appear to be likely. The "Nuthin But A G'Thang" rapper was rushed to Cedars-Sinai on Jan. 4 after suffering an aneurysm, but was soon able to share a health update with his fans on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote after news of his hospitalization first broke. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

While Dre was recovering in the hospital, his home was the target of an attempted burglary. Police received a call to his hilltop Los Angeles home Tuesday night after several men were spotted "hiking over a hill attempting to enter" the music industry legend's home shortly after news of his hospitalization broke, but the Los Angeles Police Department announced they were "confronted by private security" and fled the location. Four suspects were arrested, and their names have yet to be released publicly.

The suspects arrested were detained and taken into custody after a short pursuit that began when officers observed a white SUV leaving the area of the attempted burglary. ABC7 reported that a backpack was found filled with theft equipment, including saws and crowbars, inside the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.

After Dre was hospitalized, a number of celebrities offered their thoughts and prayers for his condition. LL Cool J was the first to share an update on the Death Row Records' founder's condition, tweeting, "Dre is recovering nicely." Ciara tweeted of the news, "Praying for you Dr. Dre. Praying for a full recovery," while Dwyane Wade wrote on social media, "Sending Love and protection to Dr. Dre." Magic Johnson wrote on social media, "Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery, get well soon my friend!"