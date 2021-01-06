Dr. Dre Breaks Silence Amid Brain Aneurysm Hospitalization, Says He's 'Getting Excellent Care'

✖

Dr. Dre is breaking his silence after being hospitalized Monday for a brain aneurysm. In a statement from him shared Tuesday night to his Instagram account, the rapper, 55, said that he is "doing great" and expressed hope that he will soon be released from Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he is currently in the intensive care unit.

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, offered a message of thanks to his "family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," which poured in overnight following news of his hospitalization. He went on to state that he is "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team" and assured followers the he "will be out of the hospital and back home soon." He ended the message, his first statement since being rushed to the hospital, with a "shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!"

Dre's remarks came just hours after TMZ reported Tuesday the rapper and producer was rushed by ambulance to the medical center’s intensive care unit on Monday. The report was confirmed by the Los Angeles Times and E! News, with TMZ also reporting that the 55-year-old was said to be in a stable condition and lucid. The report added that it was unclear what caused the aneurysm, and doctors were running a series of tests. A source told PEOPLE that Dre is "ok. He's lucid." His representative did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

News of the rapper's health scare immediately prompted a rush of support from fans and Dre's fellow musicians on social media. In a tweet, Ice Cube rallied the support of his fanbase, asking them to "send your love and prayers" to Dre. Magic Johnson, meanwhile, wrote, "Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr. Dre to make a full recovery! Get well soon my friend!" In his own post, LL Cool J offered an update on the rapper, informing his followers, "Dre is recovering nicely."

Born in the Southern California city of Compton, Dre broke onto the music scene as a co-founder of N.W.A., producing the group's groundbreaking 1988 debut album, Straight Outta Compton. In 1992, his solo album, The Chronic, debuted. Along with producing his own multiplatinum albums, the seven-time Grammy award winner has crafted music with numerous other musicians, including Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Nas, Busta Rhymes, the Game and Anderson .Paak. In 2008, he founded Beats Electronics with Jimmy Iovine, the two later launching their streaming subscription service, Beats Music.