Dr. Dre Reportedly Suffers Brain Aneurysm, in ICU

Dr. Dre reportedly experienced a medical emergency on Monday. According to TMZ, Dre suffered an aneurysm on Monday and was subsequently rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is currently in the ICU following the ordeal.

TMZ reported that Dre, whose full name is Andre Romelle Young, is still in the ICU as of Tuesday. The 55-year-old is said to be stable and lucid at the moment. However, doctors are not sure what caused the brain aneurysm and they are now doing a number of tests to determine how it occurred. The news about Dre's medical emergency comes amid his contentious divorce from his wife, Nicole Young. She reportedly filed to divorce the music mogul in June 2020. Young reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split.

Dre and Young initially wed in May of 1996. They share two adult children together, son Truice and daughter Truly. TMZ reported in September that Young was seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support. Although, the rap icon fired back at that request, as he claimed that he already funds Young's lifestyle. Dre claimed that he is letting his estranged wife stay in his Malibu mansion that is worth $20-25 million. He also claimed that he covers all of Young's expenses, including the bills for her credit cards which reportedly range from $150,000 to $350,000 per month.

One of the biggest points of contention in the pair's divorce ties back to their pre-nuptial agreement. Young is reportedly challenging the agreement, as she claimed that she was forced to sign it back in 1996, as TMZ reported in August. She said that her estranged husband is worth around $1 billion and said that before they wed, "I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course, with the help of Andre's team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage."

She went on to claim that 2 years into their marriage, Dre tore up multiple copies of their agreement, which she believes means that it is now null and void. The music mogul denied these claims, saying that he never tore up the agreement and that it is still valid. TMZ's sources noted that Young had her own lawyer at the time when they signed the pre-nuptial agreement and that she had a choice about whether to sign it or not. There is a court date scheduled on Wednesday regarding the estranged couple's divorce. But, Dre will reportedly not attend due to his medical emergency. The judge will likely continue the matter.