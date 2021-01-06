Dr. Dre's Home Target of Attempted Burglary Amid His Aneurysm Hospitalization

✖

As he remains hospitalized in the ICU after suffering a brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre's home was the target of an attempted burglary. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, four suspects were apprehended Tuesday night in connection to the attempted burglary, part of a burglary ring, which came just hours after news of the rapper’s hospitalization broke.

Authorities told local outlets, including ABC7 and Fox11, that during a surveillance operation in Brentwood, Los Angeles, officers spotted an SUV believed to be involved in the burglary ring. The vehicle was stopped by undercover officers following a pursuit at around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Kenter Avenue. Four people were taken into police custody after the short chase, and officers found a backpack full of tools used to burglarize, such as saws and crowbars, inside the vehicle. The LAPD said the suspects would bang on fences and doors before breaking into homes. Thankfully, no items were taken from Dre's home.

The attempted break-in came just hours after Dre, 55, was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a brain aneurysm. TMZ, among the first to report on the news, said Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was said to be in a stable condition and lucid. Doctors at the time did not yet know what caused the aneurysm and were said to be running a series of tests. Although Dre has not yet addressed the attempted burglary at his home, he has released a statement addressing his health scare. As he remains in the ICU, a statement was released by Dre via his team on Instagram.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," the statement, shared Tuesday night, read. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

The medical emergency and attempted burglary come amid an already difficult time for the musician, who remains locked in a contentious divorce battle with his wife, Nicole Young. Young filed for divorce in June after 24 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, and the couple has gone back and forth about the validity of their prenuptial agreement ever since. The former couple tied the knot in May 1996 and share two children – son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19.