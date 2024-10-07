Diddy’s Mom Janice Small Combs Speaks out on His Arrest

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother has released a statement in defense of her son as the music mogul faces federal sex trafficking charges and numerous civil suits accusing him of sexual abuse. In a lengthy statement, Janice Small Combs referred to her son’s legal troubles as a “public lynching,” calling for an opportunity for him to “prove his innocence” in court.

“I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Janice said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Sunday, Oct. 6.

“To bear witness [sic] what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words,” she continued. “Like every human being, my son deserves to have this day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

Janice continued that she was not here to portray her son as perfect, “because he is not,” admitting that he “may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Janice was referring to 2016 footage of Diddy assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel that was leaked in May, prompting a public apology from the rapper. Cassie sued her ex in November 2023, alleging a decade of sexual assault and physical abuse. Diddy denied the allegations at the time and the lawsuit was settled in one day.

Janice continued, “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

Janice claimed that “not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.” Diddy was indicted on Sept. 17 and is facing federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has been denied bail until his trial.

“Watching the world make jokes and laugh at my son’s life crumbling before our eyes is something I can never forget,” Janice’s statement continued. “It is truly agonizing to watch the world turn against my son so quickly and easily over lies and misconceptions, without ever hearing his side or affording him the opportunity to present his side.”

Janice claimed that the allegations against her son are “motivated by those seeking a financial gain, and not justice,” adding that, “these individuals saw how quickly my son’s civil legal team settled his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit, so they believe they can receive a quick payday by falsely accusing my son.”

Janice said she believes the federal government is now “using these lies to prosecute my son,” calling the saga “unbearable” for her family. “The worst part of this ordeal is watching my beloved son be stripped of his dignity, not for what he did, but for what people choose to believe about him,” she continued, concluding, “I beg you to think about those who have been wrongfully persecuted, to remember that not everyone who has made mistakes in life deserves to have their entire existence judged by a single action or a few mistakes. My son is not the monster they have painted him to be, and he deserves the chance to tell his side.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.