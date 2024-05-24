Cassie Speaks out After Diddy Abuse Video Surfaces

Cassie broke her silence nearly a week after the disturbing video footage was leaked of her being physically abused by her ex-boyfriend, disgraced hip hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, in 2016 at an L.A. hotel. "The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday. "Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past." She continued, "It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past."

In the video, Combs is seen chasing after the singer in a hallways after she tries to escape to an elevator. He is then seen knocking her to the ground before kicking and shoving her, then dragging her by her sweatshirt before a glass vase at her. The incident was listed in a November 2023 $30 million lawsuit she filed against Diddy for sex trafficking and abuse. In the suit, she claimed Diddy would force her to have sex will male escorts in what he called "freak offs." The incident reportedly took place after one of the freak-offs.

Initially, Diddy denied said abuse, despite settling the lawsuit within 24 hours. After the video was released, he posted an apology video to his Instagram, citing he was in a "dark place" and sought therapy and rehab after the incident.

Cassie left Diddy in 2018. Within a year, she married and had a daughter with personal trainer, Alex Fine. They now have two daughters. Fine is supportive of his wife and has spoken out against Diddy over the years, even before the lawsuit was filed.