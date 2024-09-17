Diddy Indicted on Sex Trafficking, Kidnapping Charges

Sean "Diddy" Combs was indicted on Tuesday, Sept. 17 on federal charges including sex trafficking. The 54-year-old hip-hop mogul has been accused of sexual assault and related crimes by a number of people over the last few years and has been the subject of a federal investigation since at least March. According to a report by The Associated Press, he was arrested in New York City on Monday and is expected to face a federal grand jury.

Combs' indictment was sealed on Monday, but on Tuesday morning prosecutors were able to release the documents and announce the charges to the public. They include kidnapping, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, forced labor, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The indictment also says that Combs has participated in arson, obstruction of justice, bribery and narcotics offenses between 2008 and present, according to a report by TMZ. Prosecutors say that Combs' entire business operation – ostensibly a media, entertainment and lifestyle brand – was also working explicitly to fulfill the rapper's personal sexual desires.

Authorities reportedly stopped Combs in the lobby of a Manhattan hotel and arrested him on the spot. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters that Combs knew this arrest was coming and was cooperating with authorities in advance. He said that Combs even relocated to New York to be closer to the prosecutors.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Agnifilo said in a statement to AP. He described Combs as a "loving family man," and continued: "He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Several people have accused Combs of sexual violence since spring of 2017, and some lawsuits have been settled out of court already. However, this story really picked up in March when agents from Homeland Security executed a coordinated raid on three of Combs' homes at the same time – one in New York, one in Los Angeles and one in Miami. They reportedly seized computers and other electronic devices.

If convicted of all the charges in this indictment, Combs could face multiple decades in prison. He appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning, but it's unclear when his case will more forward.