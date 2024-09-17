Diddy Arrested by Feds in NYC

Diddy has been arrested, according to reports from TMZ and NBC News. Federal agents took the hip-mogul into custody on Monday night. The charges against Diddy have not been made public, but he has been under investigation for sex trafficking, sex assault and other alleged crimes in recent months.

NBC News says the bust went down at an undisclosed hotel in New York City, with TMZ adding that he was transported to the FBI field office located in the NYC borough of Manhattan. Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, claims the "I'll Be Missing You" and "Coming Home" rapper knew he was about to be arrested/charged, and "voluntarily relocated to New York" in order to be taken into custody.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney's Office," Diddy' lawyer told TMZ in a statement. "Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.

"He is an imperfect person but is not criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court."

Diddy is facing numerous lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse, domestic assault and sexual harassment, among many other allegations. The most notable and explosive of these lawsuits — from Diddy's ex, R&B singer Cassie — was quickly settled after filing. Horrifying surveillance footage later surfaced of Diddy violenting assaulting her.