Diddy Placed on Suicide Watch

As Sean "Diddy" Combs awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, the disgraced hip hop mogul has been placed on suicide watch, with many reporting fearing he may harm himself or someone may harm him and he avoids accountability for his alleged crimes. But Diddy's attorneys say he's in good spirits, despite his circumstances.

Diddy, who once lived in mansions in Miami, Los Angeles, and lavish apartments in New York is now living in a cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center in NYC. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, tells TMZ the suicide watch protocol and a directive issued by MDC officials was merely a routine measure for "new, high-profile inmates."

Agnifilo says the rapper spent six hours last week with Diddy at the federal lockup and Diddy was "not at all suicidal." He says Diddy is "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense." Diddy's request for bail was denied twice considering the magnitude of his alleged crimes and him being a potential flight risk.

Diddy is accused of orchestrating drug infused sexual escapades and orgies, which he reportedly deemed "freak offs." The allegations date back to the early 2000s.

Several alleged victims, including his former girlfriend – singer Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura – claim Diddy lured them into drug and alcohol use in order for them to participate in sex, often times with paid prostitutes, against their will or consent due to being drugged. He's also accused of being forceful with physical violence, and financial abuse, to get what he wants.

Months after he settled a $30 million lawsuit filed by Cassie, a 2016 video of him beating and dragging her through a hotel hallway was leaked. He reportedly paid the hotel staff $50k to destroy the surveillance video. Initially, Diddy denied all of Cassie's claims. When the video was leaked, he issued an apology.