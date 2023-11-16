Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Sexual Assault and Abuse in Lawsuit By Singer Cassie

During a federal court hearing on Thursday, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped her over a period of years."After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Ventura, an R&B singer known as Cassie, said in a statement to CNN.

"With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

"Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations," according to a statement that was emailed to CNN by his lawyer, Ben Brafman, via a publicist for Combs. "For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs, has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."

"Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

Known under the stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy, Combs was one of the pioneers of the hip-hop genre and one of the most influential figures in the genre. Combs founded the Bad Boy Records label in 1993, and in his career he has won three Grammys, along with 14 nominations.

"I'll Be Missing You" is one of the most popular songs from his hit 1997 album, "No Way Out." His other hit tracks included "It's All About the Benjamins" and "Bad Boy for Life." While he gained initial fame through his music, Combs has also become a famous producer and an entrepreneur in addition to his musical career.

A 37-year-old R&B singer, Ventura has a hit single known as "Me & U" off her 2006 self-titled debut album "Cassie," which she released when she was signed to Bad Boy Records by Combs. Moreover, she has been involved in music with artists like Lil Wayne and Akon and released the single "Must Be Love" featuring Combs in 2009. A complaint filed by Ventura states that she worked as an employee of Comb's record label, Bad Boy Records, between 2005 and 2019.