CBS' Nate Burleson Rips Into Taylor Swift's Haters After NFL Promo

Nate Burleson is shutting down the Taylor Swift haters after the pop star's presence in an NFL promo video sparked backlash from football fans. The ex-NFL wide receiver and current CBS Mornings host weighed in on the controversy after the NFL released a new pump-up video on social media on Sept. 2.

In the 29-second video, Swift, who is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was featured five times, including as part of the couple's on-field kiss following the AFC Championship game. Some football fans weren't thrilled with Swift's prevalence in the video, however, pointing out that Swift appeared more times than even 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YVR8kbZnfm — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

After two days of controversy, Burleson weighed in on CBS Mornings, telling "all of you guys who are in your feelings" to "take several seats." The former athlete continued, "Get out of your feelings. "Oh, are you upset? You're a little mad because Taylor Swift is in the promo? Who cares! Wipe the drool off your tank top, put some pants on, and get out of your momma's basement."

"I don't understand what the big deal is," he added. "Every other sport can show celebrities at the game. We show Taylor Swift and you get in your feels! Man, get out of your feelings, man, and watch the game!"

.@nateburleson responds to backlash over new NFL promo that includes several clips of Taylor Swift: “Get out of your feelings, man and watch the game.” pic.twitter.com/TqNWq8hHXO — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 4, 2024

Swift has been a mainstay at Chiefs games since her first NFL appearance on Sept. 24, 2023, which came just a month before she and Kelce confirmed their romance. As expected, the "Cruel Summer" singer made sure to support her man on Thursday, Sept. 5, cheering on Kelce from Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri as the Chiefs won 27-20 in their nailbiting game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Swift, who spent the summer performing all over the world with her Eras Tour, was shown during NBC's broadcast of the Chiefs' NFL season debut watching the game with her boyfriend's dad, Ed Kelce, by her side. The pop star was also photographed holding hands with her beau after the game while exiting the stadium together.

Prior to Thursday's season premiere, Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt told Today that Swift's game day attendance is "always a little bit of a surprise" but that no matter where she shows up, "TV cameras will find her."