Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Workout Routine Revealed

Taylor Swift's personal trainer just shared the details on her fitness regimen leading up to her Eras tour. The 34-year-old singer has put on an intense show dozens of times by now, and there are many more to go before the tour is officially over at the end of this year. Kirk Myers helped her prepare for the challenge – and to look good doing it.

Myers is the founder of Dogpound Gym, which has locations in New York City and Los Angeles, and he's been training celebrities for nearly a decade. He spoke to Vogue last week via Zoom, saying that he has been training Swift since her 2015 world tour supporting her album 1989. At the time, Myers himself was best known for training Hugh Jackman, and he has garnered a reputation as a celebrity trainer in general. He has never advertised his association with Swift too heavily, but said: "I'm ready to be known as 'Taylor Swift's trainer.' I don't think there's a cooler title out there."

Myers isn't keeping any secrets, either. He laid out Swift's workout routine plainly in the interview, indulging in a pun as he said: "It's tailored. We approached her training for the Eras tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an 'off-season' when she wasn't touring and 'in-season' when she was. When she's not touring, we're in the gym up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day."

Myers said that Swift's program is designed to improve and maintain strength and conditioning, with a particular emphasis on core strength and stability. Not only is this important for her physique and stamina, it goes a long way in helping her sing and dance at full capacity. While they try to build up this kind of strength and endurance before the tours begin, he said that Swift continues to work out pretty hard even while she is on the road.

"Taylor trained during the entire tour," he said. "We would average two times a week. In-season training was more about maintenance, and so it was more like stability, mobility, biomechanics. If you've seen the show, you know how intense it is physically. Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you're still showing up to gym. That's Taylor."

Perhaps the most specific tip Myers gave for fans who want to emulate Swift is "actually breathing" during these kinds of core exercises. He said: "I know it's outside the box, but fully breathing through workouts helps strengthen your core." Beyond that, fans can always visit one of the Dogpound gyms to ask for a workout like Swift's.