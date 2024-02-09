Kay Adams Doesn't Understand Fans Hating NFL's Coverage of Taylor Swift (Exclusive)

Taylor Swift has been the talk of the NFL this season because she's dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The music superstar has attended several Chiefs games this year, and fans have complained about broadcasts paying attention to Swift more than the game. PopCulture.com spoke to NFL expert and television host Kay Adams, and she doesn't see any issue with the attention Swift is receiving.

"I can't understand any other arguments. If you like football, you should like Taylor Swift and her embracing it," Adams told PopCulture. "If you like music, if you like love, if you like rooting for goodness, what could be wrong with what Taylor Swift is bringing to the game? Some of the arguments I hear, a distraction or whatever, Travis Kelce, talk about a Smirnoff smash duo. I'd like to take those two on a pickleball and they'd run the gauntlet with all of us. That's a smash duo. We should all be getting behind."

According to the New York Times, Swift is onscreen during an NFL game for less than 25 seconds throughout a three-plus hour broadcast. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about Swift during his pre-Super Bowl press conference and said that Swift has been good for the league.

"Obviously, it creates a buzz," he said, per CNN. "It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women that are interested in seeing, 'Why is she going to this game? Why is she interested in this game?' Besides Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that's great for us."

Because of Kelce dating Swift, it has raised his status when it comes to being a public figure. But Kelce is also having a good year on the field as he's set several NFL records and has a chance to win his third Super Bowl. But where does he rank among the best tight ends in NFL history?

"Travis Kelce is among the best if not the best," Adams said. "He's on his way and he decides to win the Super Bowl and walk off in all of its glory. He'll be remembered that way as being somebody who's relentless, who is up there with the best of them. Rob Gronkowski has four Super Bowl rings, so I would say that matters. Rings always matter in any argument. Getting as many as he can on that Avengers gauntlet sort of thing that we're talking about would be the best thing to do."