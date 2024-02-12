Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kiss on the Field After Chiefs Win the Super Bowl

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Travis Kelce is officially a Super Bowl champion two years in a row, and along with getting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, he celebrated his big win with some PDA with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with a final score of 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the "Anti-Hero" singer, 34, and the tight end, 34, were spotted embracing and sharing a kiss on the field.

Shortly after the last-minute win, Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and coach Andy Reid celebrated with short speeches. Swift was spotted fighting back happy tears as she watched her man from the sidelines. Kelce shouted to the stadium, "Chiefs Kingdom ... how about a little Viva Las Vegas . . . viva Las Vegas," adding that "the goal [has] always been to get three. Believe it baby, we're gonna be here next year. Family forever, I can't be more proud of you guys." Afterwards, he found Swift in the crowd, and the pair were seen kissing several times and hugging, with Swift even telling Kelce that he's "unbelievable."

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Swift made her way to the Super Bowl just hours after she took the stage in Tokyo as part of her ongoing The Eras Tour. After flying back to the U.S., she arrived at Allegiant Stadium with celebrity pals including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Miles Teller, and Keleigh Sperry. Swift also watched the Big Game with her parents, mom Andrea Swift and dad Scott Swift, and plenty of celebrity pals, as well as Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce. The "Karma" singer, who wore a red Chiefs bomber jacket and a gold "87" necklace for the outing, could be seen cheering Kelce on throughout the game.

The Super Bowl marked Swift's 13th appearance (her lucky number) at a Chiefs' game since sparking romance with Kelce over the summer. After first showing up in the stands at the team's September 24 game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift continued to make frequent appearances. The after-game kiss marked her and Kelce's second PDA-filled on-field celebration, the pair having previously been photographed kissing and hugging on the field after the Chiefs beat the Ravens to clinch the AFC Championship title last month.