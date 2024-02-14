Adele Defends Taylor Swift Against NFL Fans' Coverage Complaints With Bold Comment

Adele is tired of the Taylor Swift hate. The singer has been at many football games to show support for her championship-winning beau, Travis Kelce. While performing at her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, the "Someone Like You" singer expressed hopes Kelce wins the Super Bowl LVIII ahead of the big game between Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. After she gave her pick, Adele was met with backlash from fans. "I think I want the Chiefs to win just because Taylor Swift goes for them," she said, which was met with a cheer from some in the audience. "And all of you complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f***ing life." The audience also applauded. Adele added: "It's actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because I have no idea what's going on."

The NFL champion and Grammy-winning singer were first suspected to have met in July 2023. The football star attended the "22" singer's Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. It was the first public link between the two. Kelce has been open about him working hard to woo Swift before they began officially dating. A photo of them kissing circulated in October 2023, and rang in the New Year together.

Swift was by Kelce's side when he gained another ring at the 2024 Super Bowl. They hugged and kissed while celebrating his victory. And Kelce gave Swift major kudos for working overtime as a girlfriend.

"Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you," Kelce was heard saying to Swift in a snippet of the CW's Inside the NFL, as reported by FOX News. "Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming." He added: "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best."