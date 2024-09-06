Watch Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands as They Leave Kansas City Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce weren't afraid to show a little PDA as they left Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night. After The Tortured Poets Department songstress, 34, made her big return to the NFL stadium stands for the Kansas City Chiefs' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the couple were spotted getting cozy as they held hands while heading out of to celebrate the Chief's big win.

Videos shared to social media following the AFC Championship rematch showed the couple walking hand-in-hand. Swift's game day look included denim shorts and a denim corset top by Versace, according to Vogue, which she accessorized with patent leather burgundy thigh-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti, a gold bracelet, a 70s-era coin pendant necklace, and a Louis Vuitton Petite Malle bag. Kelce, meanwhile, wore a pair of black aviators and red and white cap as they walked through the back hallways of Arrowhead.

Swift took in the game and cheered Kelce and the Chiefs along from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium, per the New York Post. The "August" singer was spotted hugging and chatting with Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, and dad, Ed Kelce, as they watched the Chiefs win 27-20 in the 2024 NFL opener.

Speaking to Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., following the game, the 14-time Grammy winner couldn't help but gush about her boyfriend's big win. In a Instagram Story video reposted on X, Swift asked Gordon, "How are you feeling after this victory?" following the Chiefs' win, with Gordon responding, "I am feeling great after this victory, how are you feeling, sissy pop?" An ecstatic Swift shared, "I'm feeling fantastic!"

Thursday's game marked Swift's return to NFL stands after she first started rooting for the Chiefs amid her blossoming romance with Kelce. The singer, who is currently on a bit of a break after wrapping the European leg of her Eras Tour in mid-August, and Kelce sparked romance last summer after Kelce confessed on the New Heights podcast that he attempted to give the singer his number during one of her The Eras Tour shows.

Swift went on to make a number of appearances at NFL games, making her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 and being on hand to celebrate as the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Recently speaking on the Rich Eisen Show, Kelce revealed just how supportive Swift is of his career, sharing that the singer "creates plays for me...She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn't know much about the rules or anything ... I think she was just curious about the profession."