Carey Hart Shows off Post-Surgery Physique in Before and After Photo

Carey Hart, the former motocross racer and pop star Pink’s husband, showed off his post-surgery physique in a before and after post on Instagram Monday. Hart, 46, said he hoped to motivate his fans by showing how his gym workouts have helped since he recovered from neck and spine surgery. Hart underwent two major surgeries just weeks apart last fall.

Hart was inspired to share the before and after post after he spoke with his friends about fitness and recovery from surgery. He insisted his new post was not about vanity, but about motivating his followers. “As many may know, I just recovered from neck and spine surgery. And I’m not gonna lie, it’s always hard getting back in the training program,” he wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first photo was taken on Nov. 17 during his first day back at the gym. He weighed 166.4 lbs and had 18% body fat. The “after” photo was taken on Jan. 17, and he weighed 175.7 lbs and had 12% body fat. He is still working on gaining another 10 lbs.

“The trick is consistency and what you put in your body. I’m far from a trainer, I just know what works for my body. Clean foods, clean proteins, and clean supplements,” Hart wrote. He went on to credit Botanic Tonics drinks for energy boosts and Hartluck CBD for helping ease the pain. “Just know that whatever your goals are, commit, stick to it, and you can do it!!!!” he wrote to fans. “I’m not gonna tell you it’s easy, or there are any shortcuts. Start slow, and stay consistent. You got this!!!!”

Hart still needs ankle surgery this winter and will need hip surgery in winter 2023. Despite that, he is confident he’ll be back in shape after each procedure. “Knock me down, I’ll get right back up. You can do the same. Screw resolutions, do it for your health, life, happiness, and family. You got it,” Hart wrote. “Have a great year everyone, let’s make it the best yet.”

Hart had a successful lower spine disc replacement in September, then an M6 disc replacement in his neck weeks later in October. He kept fans up to date during the procedures, even sharing an X-ray of his spine to show the “hardware” in his neck. Hart and Pink married in 2006 and are parents to daughter Willow, 10, and son Jameson, 5.