Former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane has disclosed that he’s been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The 52-year-old performer, recognized for his portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan in the long-running medical drama, shared the news with People magazine on April 10.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane stated in his announcement. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” People magazine reports. Despite this challenging health revelation, the actor expressed determination to continue his professional commitments, noting, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week.”

ALS is characterized as a progressive neurological condition affecting nerve cells in both the brain and spinal cord, leading to gradual loss of muscle control, according to information from the Mayo Clinic. The degenerative disease typically manifests initially through muscle twitching, weakness in a limb, or slurred speech before advancing to more severe symptoms. People magazine notes that patients gradually lose abilities, including speaking, eating, walking, and breathing independently, as the disease progresses.

Currently, without a cure, ALS patients typically survive between three to five years following diagnosis, according to statistics from the Muscular Dystrophy Association. However, the publication adds that some individuals can live for decades with the condition.

Dane, who portrays Cal Jacobs on HBO’s hit series Euphoria, plans to resume filming the show’s third season beginning April 14. The Hollywood Reporter mentions that production on the new season is currently underway.

The actor’s personal life includes his relationship with Rebecca Gayheart, whom he married in 2004, and their two teenage daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. While Gayheart filed for divorce in 2018, the proceedings were never finalized, and she recently submitted paperwork to dismiss the divorce action.

In his statement, Dane requested privacy for himself and his family during this difficult period. His diagnosis adds him to a list of notable figures who have faced ALS, including renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, baseball legend Lou Gehrig (for whom the disease is named), musician Roberta Flack, and various entertainers and athletes.

Throughout his career spanning several decades, Dane has accumulated numerous acting credits beyond his memorable six-season run on Grey’s Anatomy (2006-2012), including roles in Charmed, The Last Ship, and Kabul.