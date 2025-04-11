‘Righteous Gemstones’ Star Edi Patterson Reveals Family Health Issue, Calls out Insurance Company

Judy Gemstone is calling out United Healthcare—and Instagram, too.

Edi Patterson, star of HBO’s comedy The Righteous Gemstones, has been posting on social media about the healthcare giant refusing to cover her mother’s treatment, and says that her posts keep getting deleted by Instagram for calling the corporation out.

“My mom got very sick very fast at the beginning of March and my sis and I have been at Cedars with her since,” Patterson wrote on her Instagram feed March 25. “She is medically stable now, and has been referred by EVERY doctor and nurse and PT professional who have been caring for her to a highly regarded, acute rehab hospital here in LA for her next phase of recovery. They feel that this is literally THE SOLE place for her to actually get stronger and better.”

“The rehab hospital accepted her, thinks she will do great there, and is completely ready to admit her,” she continued. “And then @UnitedHealthcare decides to not only BLINDLY deny the authorization, they deny THEIR OWN OFFER (ultimately a lie) of a peer to peer review with the doctor here at Cedars.”

The post itself was captioned “Let’s see if they make this one immediately disappear from my grid too. Thank you so much to anyone who has reposted.”

She previously said on her Instagram Story that the post was removed. “@unitedhealthcare removed my post on my grid. Wow,” she said. “I didn’t even know that could happen.”

A user on Twitter concluded that she had to make the post four times before Instagram stopped deleting the post. Other Twitter users concluded that Instagram was auto-deleting posts mentioning United Healthcare in the wake of the healthcare CEO’s assassination by Luigi Mangione.

After her public outcry, Patterson made another post saying that United Healthcare finally approved the appeal to get the mother the care that she needs. The rest of her post detailed exactly how she beat the healthcare giant’s system and got to speak with someone who could fix it. “We’ve never experienced such a banding together and outpouring of support,” she said of the previous post. “Just goes to show how many people have suffered injustice under this system.”