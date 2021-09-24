Carey Hart Has Sweet Message for Wife Pink After Undergoing Major Surgery

Carey Hart just underwent major surgery this week and is thanking his wife Pink for taking care of him during his recovery. The former motocross competitor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news that he had a successful lower spine disc replacement, adding that he still will need another replacement once he’s recovered.

“One down and one to go!!!!! Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! Up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post-surgery,” Hart, 46, wrote. After thanking his doctors and the medical staff, he said he was “very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together” and that he “can’t wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick-ass on my dirt bike in 2022.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mentioning that his and Pink’s son Jameson, 4, gave him a stuffed animal sloth “to keep me company while in the hospital,” he started a sweet message for Pink. “And a special thank you to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you, baby. Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately, the drugs I’m on, I can’t see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again [laughing emojis].”

Earlier this week, Hart told his Instagram followers that he was preparing for a “lower spine disc replacement” on Thursday, using the hashtag “#NewDiscNewMe.” “And the journey beings. Full day of being stuck in a tube, needles in my arm, and ready to get my back fixed on Thursday.”

In addition to Jameson, Hart, who also shares daughter Willow, 10, with Pink, has been open about experiencing back pain as a result of his past fractures. In 2014, he told Rolling Stone, “I had my spine fused nine weeks ago; the doctor thinks I compression-fractured my lower spine at least 10 to 12 times, so we had to go in and take care of it.”

“I’ve been through some gnarly stuff; I’ve broken everything you could imagine, but recovering from this was brutal,” Hart said at the time. “I was just off my feet, laying down flat for 22 hours a day, in excruciating pain, because they elongated my spine. I’m a half-inch taller now, which is cool.”