Weezer Bassist’s Wife Jillian Lauren Underwent Surgery for Cancer Battle Before Arrest

Author and media personality Jillian Lauren, spouse of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, had been recovering from cancer treatment just weeks before her involvement in a police shooting incident that led to her arrest on attempted murder charges, Us Weekly reports. The 51-year-old had publicly shared details about her medical journey approximately one month prior to the legal troubles that have now made headlines.

On March 4, Lauren posted a hospital selfie on Instagram revealing her cancer diagnosis. “Yes, I have a little bit of the C word y’all. I know a lot of us do,” she wrote. In the post, she expressed gratitude toward her medical team at Glendale Adventist Hospital for successfully completing what she described as “a complicated operation.”

Three weeks following this initial update, Lauren shared additional information about her medical situation on March 22, revealing she had undergone two consecutive surgical procedures, including a complete hysterectomy. “I feel called upon to mention it because I know only two people who had this procedure and neither is with us today. They weren’t here for me to call and ask what to expect,” she explained in her social media post. “I’m saying: I’m here. Ask me.”

The author’s health recovery was interrupted on April 8 when she became involved in a police incident near her Los Angeles residence. According to an LAPD press release cited by Us Weekly, officers were pursuing hit-and-run suspects in a residential neighborhood around 3:25 p.m. when they observed Lauren “in the yard of a neighboring residence armed with a handgun.”

Law enforcement officials claim Lauren refused commands to drop her weapon and instead pointed it toward officers, reportedly discharging the firearm. During the confrontation, an officer shot Lauren in the shoulder before she retreated into her home. Though not connected to the original hit-and-run incident, Lauren was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder after surrendering to authorities.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported Lauren to a nearby medical facility for treatment of her non-life-threatening injury. Records examined by Us Weekly confirm she was released on a $1 million bond on April 9, with her next court appearance scheduled for April 30. A 9-millimeter handgun was reportedly recovered from her property.

Lauren and Shriner, 59, have been married since 2005 and are adoptive parents to two sons, Tariku and Jovanni, who joined their family in 2009 and 2016 respectively. The true crime author and memoirist previously shared insights about their parenting journey on the Motherhood Later blog in 2015, describing their “long and circuitous road to parenting” following fertility challenges. Shriner has not publicly commented on his wife’s arrest.