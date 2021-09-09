Pink’s Husband Carey Hart Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jameson’s First Day of Preschool

Parenting during a pandemic is fraught with challenges, so parents are doing their best to encourage their kids through It all. Among those parents are pop star Pink and her husband Carey Hart, and Hart shared a photo of their 4-year-old-son Jameson on his Instagram. Jameson was masked up and ready for his first day of school, and the former motocross racer was ready to hype his son up.

“Jameson’s 1st day of pre-school,” Hart wrote alongside the adorable photo. “He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man.”

Hart shares a lot online about being a dad. In June, he shared some pictures and a video of his 10-year-old daughter Willow Sage and Jameson absolutely rocking out on their climb. He also noted that Willow was so fast that he had a tough time snapping photos of her before she reached the top.

“Our kids are gnarly,” Hart wrote in the post. Using the kids’ nicknames, Hart went on to say, “Willz and jamo’s 1st time outdoor rock climbing. Willz was making quick work of this 100ft face, and it was hard to get pics of her since she was charging the top. Check out her stance in these photos. Jamo blew me away at how he charged this rock. Under grabs and really thinking his way up the face. The stoke is real.”

Recently, Pink sat down for an interview with the Today show, and opened up about parenting, saying that she has been “surprised” by how much she likes being a mom. I didn’t really want to be a mom,” the singer confessed. “I didn’t not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t on my list of to-do’s.”

Pink shared that it was the experience of birthing Willow that really changed her perspective. “I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body.’ It’s truly how it feels.”

In another recent interview, Pink shared what it’s like being out on that road with her children, confessing that it is not easy. “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible,” she told PEOPLE. “For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms. You just keep going. I’m just thinking about: ‘Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?’”