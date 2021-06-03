Pink and Husband Carey Hart Share Never-Before-Seen Family Photos for Willow's 10th Birthday

✖

Pink and husband Carey Hart share daughter Willow and son Jameson, and their oldest child marked a milestone birthday on Wednesday when she turned 10 years old. Both parents shared social media posts celebrating their daughter, Hart using Instagram to post a slideshow of photos and videos of Willow.

The motocross racer's post began with a video of Willow wakeboarding and continued with shots of her over the years before ending with a snap of Hart cradling an infant Willow in a pool. "The love of my life," he wrote. "My #1. The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th willow. You are growing up way to fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can’t wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."

Pink shared a photo of herself and her daughter dancing together an empty arena ahead of one of her shows. "My dear one," her caption began. "Little tree. Thank you. Happy Birthday. #thisisten #adecadeoflove."

Willow has already accomplished a whole lot by her 10th birthday — earlier this year, she and her mom released their duet, "Cover Me in Sunshine," and Willow joined Pink to perform the track during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards last month, where both family members showed off their aerial skills.

Willow, Hart and Jameson, 2, also appeared in Pink's new music video for her single "All I Know So Far," the same name as Pink's new Amazon Prime Video documentary. The movie documents Pink's time on the road with her family during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and the singer told PEOPLE that she wanted to do her best to balance her life as a pop star with her life as a mom.

"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible," she said. "For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms. You just keep going. I'm just thinking about: 'Am I raising a kind person? What's it like to be my kid?''

Willow and Jameson's childhoods are certainly unique, but Pink is working hard to make sure that her children are just normal kids. "Their normal is different: We go on tour and have a ball pit in Mommy's dressing room," she said. "But they are normal kids. Jameson wants to be an astronaut. Willow does gymnastics and reads Harry Potter and is convinced she's going to Hogwarts when she's 11, and I don't have the heart to tell her that she's not."