Pink Shares Adorable Photo Tribute to Son Jameson on His 5th Birthday

Pink and husband Carey Hart’s son Jameson is growing up! The rock star’s youngest child just turned 5, and Pink celebrated Jameson’s milestone birthday with a moving Instagram tribute to her youngest that was packed full of adorable images of Jameson throughout his first five years of life!

The “All I Know So Far” singer shared the tribute on Sunday as little Jameson marked another year of life. Writing, “happy Birthday Beautiful Boy. We love you,” the musician shared several images of her youngest, the first image in the gallery showing showing Jameson, who was then just an infant, resting. A second image capture a sweet mother-son bonding moment, with the proud mom holding her son in her lap. Another photo showed Jameson’s older sister, Willow, 10, sweetly looking on at her new brother shortly after his birth, with another photo showing the family cheering Jameson on as he blew out candles. The gallery ended with a picture of a blue and green frosted cake with the words, “Happy birthday Jamo.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The youngster was also shown plenty of love by his dad, with Hart also marking the special moment on his own account. In his own post, Hart shared a gallery of images and videos, including a cute clip of Jameson rocking out on a guitar. Proving that Jameson is taking after both of his parents, Hart, a former professional freestyle motocross competitor, went on to share a photo of his son with his bike. Other images in the gallery showed Jameson looking spiffy in a suit and enjoying some dessert.

“Happy 5th birthday to my lil man, Jamo!!!!” Hart captioned the post. “I never thought that it would be possible to love a second child as much as my first, willow. But it is. There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m not thankful for him and his sister. My life is my kids, and I’m just so lucky to have them!!! Mama [Pink], you made and raised a couple amazing kids!! Happy 5th, bud. Here is to many more adventures, laughs, and hell raising!!!!! Love you buddy.”

Jameson’s fifth birthday comes just months after the youngster marked another milestone. In September, he started preschool, with his dad celebrating the moment on social media. Sharing a photo of Jameson wearing a face mask and with his backpack in tow on his first day of preschool, Hart wrote, “Jameson’s 1st day of pre school. He is growing like a weed!!!!! So proud of you, lil man.”