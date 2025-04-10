Val Kilmer’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Val Kilmer‘s official cause of death has been confirmed as pneumonia, according to documentation obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

The 65-year-old actor, known for iconic roles in films like Top Gun and Batman Forever, passed away on April 1, following years of health complications that began with a throat cancer diagnosis approximately a decade ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The death certificate provides additional medical details beyond the primary pneumonia diagnosis. TMZ reports that underlying factors contributing to Kilmer’s passing included acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous cell carcinoma of the base of the tongue. The document also listed malnutrition and a tracheocutaneous fistula as secondary contributing conditions.

Kilmer’s daughter Mercedes previously shared with The New York Times that her father had succumbed to pneumonia, a statement now officially verified through medical documentation. Following his death, Kilmer’s remains were cremated on April 7, according to TMZ.

The actor’s health struggles have been well-documented in recent years. Kilmer was initially diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, though public awareness of his condition came later amid speculation about his declining health. In his 2020 memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, Kilmer candidly described his cancer journey, including the moment that led to his hospitalization.

“One night I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of The Godfather,” Kilmer wrote in his autobiography, recalling that he “prayed immediately, then called 911.” This frightening episode ultimately revealed the cancer that would require extensive treatment, including a tracheotomy, chemotherapy, and radiation, People notes.

Though Kilmer reported being cancer-free for several years following treatment, his health continued to decline. According to TMZ, the actor was bedridden for months prior to his passing. The medical interventions necessitated by his cancer also permanently altered his voice, requiring artificial intelligence technology to recreate his speech for his final film appearance in Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

News of Kilmer’s death prompted tributes from numerous entertainment industry stars. Director Francis Ford Coppola, Cher, Jim Carrey, and many others publicly expressed their condolences. During CinemaCon, Tom Cruise, Kilmer’s Top Gun co-star, observed a moment of silence in his honor.

Throughout his career spanning four decades, Kilmer became known for his versatile performances and method acting approach. His filmography includes standout roles as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993), and Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Forever (1995), establishing him as one of Hollywood’s most recognizable talents of his generation.