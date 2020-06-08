Cameron Diaz Issues Strong Statement in Support of Black Lives Matter

Cameron Diaz is very selective when it comes to sharing on social media. Still the There's Something About Mary star could not stay quiet on the Black Lives Matter protests against systemic racism following the death of George Floyd. The actress called racism "despicable," but she understands her own anger cannot compare to the anger of those who have been victimized by racism. Although Diaz has not been in a movie since 2014, she has taken on other projects and is raising her newborn daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden.

Diaz opened her strongly-worded Instagram statement on racism by saying she denounces it with "every cell" in her body. "It's despicable," she wrote. "And my blood is boiling with anger and rage. Still, my anger does not even hold an ounce of the range that those who have been victims of racism feel. although I have struggled with feelings of helplessness and questioning if my voice or words will have any impact at all, I wholeheartedly believe that my actions do." Diaz said she hopes her anger can be "counted" for the "tidal wave of rage" and her actions should demand the U.S. stop practicing racism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:49pm PDT

"Every black man, woman, and child must be treated with the dignity, respect and humanity that they deserve," Diaz wrote, before going on to promise to do everything she can moving forward. "This is just the start," she wrote. "I stand behind you and alongside you. #BlackLivesMatter."

Diaz has mostly stayed out of the Hollywood limelight since 2014 when she appeared in the Annie remake. Recently, she has begun dipping her toe in the social media waters after she and Madden surprisingly announced they welcomed Raddix in December. During the coronavirus pandemic, she has shared posts from home about healthy living, as well as interviews with women entrepreneurs.

One arena she does not plan on stepping back into though is movies. Although she hinted at coming out of retirement in April, a source told Entertainment Tonight last month she is being "selective" when it comes to roles because she enjoys spending time with Madden and Raddix. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break," the source added.

There have been protests against police brutality and racial inequality across the country, with dozens of celebrities showing their support by joining the protests or posting about them on social media. Actress Jamie King claimed she was arrested at a peaceful protest in Los Angeles Tuesday. "Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct," King wrote in a since-deleted tweet.