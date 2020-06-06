Jaime King Arrested During George Floyd Protest

Protests continue to take place in many parts of the country nearly two weeks after George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis on May 25. Jaime King is one of the many individuals who exercised their right to protest recently. But, according to the Hart of Dixie actor herself, she was supposedly arrested after she participated in a "peaceful protest," per Entertainment Tonight.

On Tuesday, King took to Twitter to relate that she was arrested alongside others who were peacefully protesting. She wrote, "Currently arrested for a peaceful protest. Writing in handcuffs in back of bus. EVERYONE WAS PEACEFUL. - Jaime and the rest of my sisters on this bus. 77th precinct." Later, the actor posted an update, telling her followers that she and her fellow protesters were still on the bus hours after they were initially arrested. King continued, "Currently still on the bus for over four hours. Took us from 77th precinct to San Pedro. Women w/ no access to vital meds, bathrooms, bleeding through their pants. They are laughing at us. #BlackLivesMattter." The model did not provide any additional updates following that tweet.

ET did reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department shortly after King's statements were made public. A spokesperson responded to say that King's apparent arrest had not been put into their database. They also noted that the majority of the arrests that were made on Tuesday night had not been put into their database. The spokesperson continued to say that it is highly unlikely that if King was taken into custody, that she would have been sent to the station on San Pedro due to the high number of arrests that were made around that time.

King wouldn't be the first celebrity to encounter some trouble amidst these peaceful protests. Earlier this week, Riverdale star Cole Sprouse wrote on Instagram that he had been arrested during a protest for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in Santa Monica. In his Instagram post recounting his arrest, he stressed that he didn't want the focus to be about him. Instead, he wants the focus to be on important matters, such as securing justice for Floyd and the greater Black Lives Matter movement.

"It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement," Sprouse wrote. "This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well." The actor ended his post by once again sharing his support for Black Lives Matter and noted that he would be sharing important links related to the movement on social media.