Cameron Diaz Breaks Her Silence on Welcoming First Child With Husband Benji Madden: ‘I’m So Lucky to Do It’

Cameron Diaz loves motherhood. After announcing the birth of her first child with husband Benji Madden in January, the actress and newly-minted mom of one finally broke her silence in a return to social media. Speaking to friend Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear on Instagram Live on Tuesday, Diaz said that motherhood has been “the best part” of her life.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled. I can’t believe it,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. Currently self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Diaz went on to praise Madden as an “amazing” father and husband before detailing what her daily schedule now looks like.

“I’m either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby – and usually all at the same time,” she explained. “I have to cook at night. I know people hate cooking… I drink [wine] every night it’s my wind down for the day. After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he’s so good. He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is.”

Diaz added that she has been utilizing her time at home by cleaning, saying that she tackles one room every day. While there is plenty to worry about amid the pandemic, she added that she chooses to “stay here and in the now” and focus on “what I have right now.”

Tuesday’s Instagram Live marks the first time Diaz has publicly commented on life as a new mom. She and Madden shocked fans when they announced on Jan. 4 that they had welcomed a baby girl named Raddix Madden. Prior to the announcement, they had not revealed that they were expecting.

Stating that they were “so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth” of their daughter, the couple also expressed their desire to maintain privacy for their newly-expanded family. In the announcement, Diaz and Madden said that they “feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy” and would therefore refrain from “posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!”