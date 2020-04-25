Cameron Diaz Hints at Coming out of 5-Year Retirement From Acting After Giving Birth to First Child

Cameron Diaz has not appeared in a movie since the 2014 Annie remake, but she is leaving the door open to returning to acting after she and husband Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix in December. Diaz confirmed in March 2018 that she considered herself retired from Hollywood. Last year, she said she enjoyed being out of the limelight because she could focus on living her own life with Madden.

In a newly-released interview with her former makeup artist Gucci Westman, the There's Something About Mary star said she is "never going to say never" when it comes to returning to movies, reports E! News. "I'm not a person who says never about anything," she later added. "I love being married. The best thing that's ever happened to me is finding my husband, our partnership, his friendship."

Diaz, 47, is best known for her Golden Globe-nominated roles in There's Something About Mary, Being John Malkovich, Vanilla Sky and Gangs of New York. She was everywhere until 2014, when she appeared in The Other Woman, Sex Tape and Annie all in one year. She has not acted since, though, instead focusing on her marriage with Madden and other projects like her 2016 book The Longevity Book: The Science of Aging, the Biology of Strength, and the Privilege of Time.

In early 2018, news that Diaz was retiring made headlines after her The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair said Diaz was no longer acting. Diaz herself confirmed she is "actually retired" in an Entertainment Weekly interview around that time. In August 2019, Diaz told InStyle she was enjoying retirement from Hollywood.

"It's fun to just not have anybody know what I'm up to," Diaz said last year. "Because my time is all mine. I’m not selling any films, and because I'm not selling anything, I don't have to give anybody anything. I'm not doing this anymore. I'm living my life."

At the time, the Bad Teacher said she felt her 40s was her best decade because "you just get to be real with yourself, and you can also make necessary changes because you have the experience of looking back on four decades." She added, "Looking at patterns and seeing what things really work. You get to let go of giving a s— about anything. You're done! Don't care. I really don't. It's such a relief."

Diaz and Madden have lived out of the spotlight, and continue to keep their private life private. On Jan. 3, they announced out of the blue that they welcomed their son Raddix Madden. They do not plan on sharing photos of their new baby.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy," the couple said in a statement shared on Instagram. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD."