Pink and Husband Carey Hart Peacefully Protest in Masks, Rosa Parks T-Shirt

Pink and husband Carey Hart joined a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in California Saturday, with the "Beautiful Trauma" singer wearing a shirt that paid tribute to the late Rosa Parks. Both Pink and Hart wore face masks as well, to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Pink has been a vocal supporter of Black Lives Matter and snapped back at several Instagram users who responded "all lives matter" to her post.

On Saturday, Pink shared a photo of herself at the protest, with a bottle of hand sanitizer sticking out of her pocket. "Nah. Rosa Parks, 1955," read her shirt, a reference to Park's refusal to move to the back of a bus in 1955. Pink included several hashtagged phrases in the caption, including "all lives can't matter until black lives matter," "justice for George Floyd," "love wins always" and "if you don't stand for something you will fall for anything." Hart also shared a photo from the protest, adding, "Wifey and I went to a [Peaceful Protest] with our local community today. Stay safe everyone."

After her post was published, Pink's comments section quickly filled with critics posting "all lives matter." Pink took the time to respond to many of them. "Well, all I can say to you then is 'educate yourself,'" she wrote to one person who called Black Lives Matter racist. "Why are some white people so threatened by fairness? It shows how small you are," she wrote to another critic.

The "Sober" singer has made it very clear where she stands on the issues and openly criticized President Donald Trump's response to Floyd's death and the protests against racial inequality. "You're a coward and a racist and just like everything else you’ve ever attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE," Pink wrote to Trump on Twitter on Monday. Pink also said it was "insane" to think she would be "upset" if racists stopped following her on social media. On Wednesday, Pink spoke out with a video, in which she wondered how anyone could support a president who "doesn't govern, respect or represent half of our country."

Since Floyd was killed on May 25, there have been protests across the country against police brutality and racial inequality, with many celebrities showing their support. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody when an officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, killing him. After protesters began demanding police departments be defunded, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced Sunday they plan to do just that and will work on developing a new way to keep the public safe.