Major Update on Cameron Diaz’s Acting Future in Wake of Daughter’s Birth

Cameron Diaz stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight several years ago, but no there is a major update on her acting future, in the wake of her daughter’s birth. A source close to the actress says that right now the "main focus" she and husband Benji Madden have is being the best possible parents they can for their 4-month-old baby, Raddix. However the source also suggested that a return to acting is likely for Diaz.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the source implied that Diaz is being "selective" with acting projects at the moment. "Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby, Raddix," the source said. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break." The insider then added that Diaz "loves being a mother" and "plans to be selective" regarding "any projects she considers for the future." The source said that "for now it’s all about family" to Diaz. Notably, the actresses last role was the 2014 remake of Annie, which co-starred Quvenzhane Wallis and Jamie Foxx.

In April, Diax spoke with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power during an Instagram Live stream, and gushed that being a mom was the "best, best, best part" about her life. "I love being a mother," she exclaimed. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it." She then went on to share that transitioning to quarantining for the coronavirus outbreak was not too difficult as she's "kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because" of life with the baby.

"So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months," she said, adding that one thing she does miss is being "able to have...friends over all the time." Diaz continued, "Now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking." Diaz then went on to say that she likes to have a glass of wine every night to help her "wind down for the day." She also shared that family has a nightly ritual with their new bundle of joy, and praised her husband. "After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed, he's so good," she said, per ET.