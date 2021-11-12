Britney Spears Wears ‘Free Britney’ Shirt Hours Ahead of Her Biggest Conservatorship Hearing to Date

Britney Spears is ready for her court hearing on Friday that could finally end her conservatorship after 13 years. The 39-year-old pop star wore a “Free Britney” T-shirt Thursday night, just hours before the biggest court hearing yet of the drawn-out legal drama. Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared a video (set to her hit “Work B—,” of course) of the two of them showing off the T-shirts. He captioned the post, “Loading…”

In the video, Spears dances around in the white T-shirt emblazoned with the #FreeBritney hashtag and the words “It’s a human rights movement” in red. Asghari wears a black version of the top. Just hours earlier, Spears posted a message on her own Instagram page sharing her “pointers for life.” Her top tip was to “smile whenever you can even on the worst day ever.”

Last month, Spears took to social media to thank her fans who have been publicly supporting her throughout her conservatorship battle. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words,” she wrote in part. “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it.”

Friday marks what could be the end to Spears’ quest to be rid of the conservatorships of both her estate and her person. She and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, have requested the judge terminate both conservatorships, but there are a few possibilities. The judge could terminate the conservatorship entirely, or they could terminate one arm but keep the other. Or, the judge could set a timeline for the eventual termination of the conservatorship.

Spears’ father Jamie Spears was the conservator of her estate for years until he was suspended by the judge back in September. That was a big win for Spears amid her fractured relationship with her father. She said that getting him out of the agreement entirely was her primary goal. Jamie’s old position is now temporarily held by a certified public accountant named John Zabel. The conservator of Spears’ person is Jodi Montgomery, who appears to have a better relationship with Spears than her father did.