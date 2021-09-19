Sam Asghari’s Ex Reacts to Britney Spears Engagement

Sam Asghari’s ex Mayra Veronica is sending him congrats on his engagement to Britney Spears. She told TMZ he scored big time with Spears and shot down haters who claim Asghari is in it for Spears’ money. “I feel great, I feel very happy for them,” she told paps. “He finally hit the jackpot. She hit the jackpot too though. He’s a really, really supportive guy and after all the s–t she’s been through she deserves it.”

Asghari and Veronica dated back in 2015. They parted ways at some point. She’s an American singer, model, actress, and television personality. She’s appeared in various Spanish television programs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ notes that Spears’ team has been working on a prenup for the couple since the engagement. It’s unclear when the wedding will take place but it’s a dream come true for Spears who revealed in court during her conservatory hearing that it’s her dream to get married and start a family with Asghari. The pop icon is already a mother of two boys, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of Spear’s “Slumber Party” music video. They have been inseparable ever since.

Asghari, 27, took his time to find the perfect engagement ring. PEOPLE Magazine reports that the ring is a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting placed on a plain silver band. Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds NY designed the ring. Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen says Malayev “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

Asghari also put out his own statement detailing his process. “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman — we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special — that’s why I chose him,” he said.