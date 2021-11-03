Britney Spears’ Dad Completely Backs Down, Asks Conservatorship to End Immediately

After formally filing to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship in September, her father, Jamie Spears, wants to speed up the process. According to TMZ, Jamie filed new legal documents telling the courts that he’s looking to end the arrangement as soon as possible.

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship,” attorneys for Jamie write.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jamie goes on to say that he’s not interested in any financial compensation or to be released from what all took place during the 13-year arrangement. He asserts that he only wants this chapter of both his and his daughter’s life to be closed so that they can all move forward.

While he says again that he’s only tried to make the best decisions on behalf of his daughter, he mentions that he’s had a change of heart and now believes the best thing to do is to end their legal situation. “This conservatorship should end. Now. There is no reason for another second of delay. Jamie is willing to stipulate to the immediate termination of the Conservatorship without reservation or exception,” his attorneys continued. Jamie says he’s going to hand over all of his materials regardless of whether the conservatorship is formally ended today or not, adding that he will no longer serve as her conservator.

The singer revealed today in a since-deleted Instagram post that idea to place her under the legal arrangement that’s plagued her for so long actually came from her mother, Lynn Spears. “I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it…. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–– yourself!!!! You know exactly what you did… my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship… but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me!!!” she wrote.