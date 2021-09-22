Britney Spears Formally Files to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears has officially filed to put an end to her conservatorship after more than 13 years. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Spears and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to have her conservatorship end this fall. The news comes shortly after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, who is a conservator of her estate, filed to end the conservatorship.

In legal documents that Rosengart filed, he stated that the conservatorship serves no legitimate purpose and that it should come to an end immediately. Just as Jamie noted in his own filing, Rosengart stated that the conservatorship should end without any further medical evaluation. Spears has been a big proponent of the conservatorship coming to an end without undergoing medical evaluation. As for why Rosengart believes that the conservatorship should come to an end, he stated that if the judge allowed Spears to select her own lawyer, she has the “capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The attorney went on to quote Jamie in his document, stating, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” While there is currently no plan in place for the conservatorship to come to an end, Rosengart is asking for a “termination plan” so that all parties can be on the same page. The next step in this case involves Jamie, as there is a hearing scheduled for next week concerning his status as a conservator of his daughter’s estate. The hearing will determine whether Jamie will be removed as a conservator immediately in the lead up to the conservatorship possibly coming to an end permanently.

On Sept. 7, it was reported that Jamie called for his daughter’s conservatorship to be put to an end. At the time, he shared a statement in which he voiced his support for Spears’ ability to make major decisions about her own life (his statement came months after Spears spoke out in court against the conservatorship and made major claims about it, including how she was being prevented from getting married and having children). Jamie’s statement read, in part, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy.”