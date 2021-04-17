Britney Spears Directly Addresses Fans Over Concerns Related to 'Free Britney' Movement

✖

For the second time in less than a week, Britney Spears is assuring her fans that she's doing just fine. In a video promoting the clothing brand Brandy Melville, Spears also took the time to address some fan questions directly related to the "Free Britney" movement. "I'm here to answer all of your questions," Spears said in the video, briefly touching on fan concern.

"Next question is, am I OK," she says while rocking back and forth. "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." In a video released on Wednesday, Spears had written in the caption "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!!"

While some fans in her comments thanked her for her words, others still expressed concern. "The way she keeps looking to the side and swaying..." wrote one. "She’s saying she’s okay but still doing the justice symbols tho," wrote another, referencing the Free Britney conspiracy that she's sending secret messages through her posts.

Fan concern regarding her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears, reached an all-time high after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which Spears also addressed on Instagram about a month after its release. "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she said on Instagram. "For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!!"

"It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!" Spears added. She admitted that she didn't watch the entire documentary, but what she watch made her feel "embarrassed by the light they put me in." "I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"