Britney Spears' Ex Charged for Stalking Her After Crashing Wedding

Jason Alexander, who was married to Britney Spears for 55 hours in 2004, was charged with felony stalking Monday after showing up at the pop star's wedding to husband Sam Asghari uninvited. Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty in Ventura County court to the felony charge, as well as misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery, reports the Associated Press.

The misdemeanor charges are related to Alexander's attempt to crash the wedding as he entered Spears' home and wedding venue before being stopped by security. Alexander streamed the whole thing live on social media as well. Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart told reporters outside of Alexander's hearing that the stalking charge stemmed from multiple incidents. "He's going to – I hope, and I pledged my support – be very vigorously prosecuted," Rosengart said. "It's a very serious matter. This was more than just a quote 'wedding crash.' This was an intrusion."

Alexander was ordered – via video conference from jail – to stay at least 100 yards from Spears for three years. His bail was also set at $100,000. Alexander's next hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. In restraining order issued to Spears following her wedding, the "Toxic" star said that Alexander had done something similar before, "continually" trespassing on her property, despite being told multiple times he was not welcome.

During the live stream of the incident, Alexander could be seen going from room to room looking for Spears, saying he wanted to share the "inside scoop" of this "bulls- wedding." When stopped by security, Alexander responded, "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding."

Despite Alexander's intrusion, Spears and Asghari's fairytale wedding went off without another hitch, with stars like Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Selena Gomez and Madonna all in attendance. Rosengart told TMZ after Alexander's arrest, "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted. This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe and she was a beautiful and happy bride."