Met Gala 2026: How to Watch the Red Carpet Live on TV and Online

It’s almost time for fashion’s biggest night, as celebrities prepare to celebrate “Costume Art” at the 2026 Met Gala.

Coverage for the 2026 Met Gala red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with Hollywood’s biggest stars set to arrive in stunning looks inspired by the dress code “Fashion Is Art.”

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

A nod to the museum’s spring 2026 “Costume Art” exhibition, this year’s theme explores “the dressed body” and its relationship with expression throughout history, as per Vogue.

“It’s the common thread throughout the whole museum, which is really what the initial idea for the exhibition was, this epiphany: I know that we’ve often been seen as the stepchild, but, in fact, the dressed body is front and center in every gallery you come across,” curator in charge Andrew Bolton told the outlet in February, adding, “Even the nude is never naked. It’s always inscribed with cultural values and ideas.”

While the elite event isn’t open to the public, there are plenty of ways to watch and stream the 2026 Met Gala from home.

E!’s Live From E!: Met Gala 2026 red carpet coverage kicks off on cable at 6 p.m. ET and will feature Justin Sylvester, Keltie Knight and Zanna Roberts Rassi breaking down the most buzzworthy looks of the night with the help of Bravo stars Ciara Miller and Bronwyn Newport, WNBA champion Renee Montgomery, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and designer Christian Siriano. Zuri Hall will handle red carpet interviews for the broadcast.

E! News’ coverage of the Met Gala, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Peacock, E! Online and YouTube, as well as the network’s social media platforms.

Vogue will also be hosting a livestream of the event across its social media and digital platforms, including on the publication’s YouTube channel and TikTok.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour. Members of the Gala Host Committee, which is co-chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson, and Yseult.

Joining the host committee are Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Rebecca Hall, Aimee Mullins, Tschabalala Self, Amy Sherald, and Chase Sui Wonders. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are also honorary chairs of this year’s gala and exhibition as lead sponsors.