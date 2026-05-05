Met Gala: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Might Have Brought the Creepiest Accessory of 2026

Ready to turn some heads, Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie stepped out at the 2026 Met Gala with the creepiest accessory.

The actress stunned in a gorgeous Giles dress while also holding a mask of her own face, created by Gillian Wearing.

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“As I’m slowly finding in life, sometimes it works to ask for the impossible,” the Wednesday actress explained to Vogue.

She then spoke about her connection to Wearing. “We have mutual friends, and I contacted Gillian to ask, and she said yes immediately. And what I love about it is that it isn’t one thing: It’s not just the mask. It isn’t just a mirror. It’s so many things. Is it a shield? Is it an expression?”

Gwendoline Christie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Christie went on to share why she and Wearing wanted to do something more unique for this year’s gala.

“You can see all of it in the dress, but we wanted to do something very definitely authored,” she pointed out. “Fashion is about what’s new, and so that’s what we wanted to do. We didn’t want to re-create something.”

Along with Wearing and Giles, Christie also stated that her ensemble paid homage to artists that she admires – John Singer Sargent, Madame Yevonde, and Ira Cohen.

Reflecting on her relationship with Wearing as well as other fashion designers who worked with her on the Met Gala ensemble, Christie added, “These are people who I truly adore, and from whom I take great, great inspiration. Tonight is about the relationship between fashion and art—and that’s what this truly is.”