Britney Spears and Madonna Recreate Iconic VMAs Kiss at Spears' Wedding

Nearly 20 years later, Britney Spears and Madonna recreated their iconic kiss from the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – at Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday. In a photo seemingly taken at the wedding reception, Spears, 40, and Madonna, 63, lean in towards each other and plant a kiss on each other's lips. Spears wore a red minidress – one of three outfits she wore – and Madonna donned a long rainbow frock.

Madonna and Spears are longtime friends and even collaborated on their 2003 song "Me Against the Music." Back in 2003, Spears told CNN of their famous kiss, "I didn't know it was going to be that long and everything. I've never kissed a woman before." When asked if she would do it again, she said, "No, I would not do it," before clarifying, "Maybe with Madonna."

Britney Spears and Madonna recreate their iconic #VMAs kiss 19 years later at Britney’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/eLVbKTvPLd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2022

Madonna was just one of the famous guests in attendance at the 100-person reception, which also included Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, and Maria Menounos. Donatella Versace, who designed the pop icon's wedding dress, and Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also attended.

A source told PEOPLE that Spears "walked herself down the aisle," as neither of her parents reportedly attended, and "cried happy tears at some moments." While she kept her hair and makeup looks consistent throughout the evening, she reportedly changed her outfit three times. The evening eventually wrapped up by 11:30 p.m., according to the outlet, with the newlyweds being whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a "Just Married" signs n the back.

Spears and Asghari, 28, first met in 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video and dated for five years before tying the knot this week. In a statement, a representative for Asghari told Us Weekly, "I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Spears was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander – who ironically crashed her wedding to Asghari this week and was taken into police custody – for 55 hours in 2004. She was married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007 and shares two sons with him, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. Federline's lawyer said the boys did not attend Spears' nuptials but wished her the best.