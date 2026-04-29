Reality Star Shocks Fans as He Unveils Facelift on Morning Show Following 10 Years of ‘Abusing Fillers’

The Only Way is Essex star Bobby Norris is showing off the results of his recent facelift, as the 39-year-old reality personality said it was the only way to reverse the effects of his decade of “abusing fillers.”

After shocking his Instagram followers with images of his swollen and bandaged face last month, Norris appeared on Wednesday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning to show off the healed results.

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“I had no option but to get a facelift as I had overstretched my face from fillers,” said the TOWIE star, who first entered the spotlight on the reality show in 2012. “I was really abusing fillers, and for a 10-year window, I was going every 12 weeks.”

After having all of his filler removed, Norris said he “had to have a facelift,” adding, “I’m almost correcting my stupidity with the facelift.”

“I knew I’d always do my face in my 40s because I’d been told, you can have some of these facials, it’s only gonna do so much,” he said. “I just thought, I’m waiting for my 40s for that, but tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. Do what makes you feel better.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 07: Bobby Norris of “The Only Way Is Essex” attends a photocall as he takes part in AOL’s BUILD series LONDON at AOL London on October 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Norris said it was important for him to be “always honest” about his plastic surgery, having previously undergone an eye lift, buccal fat removal and liposuction.

“For me, documenting my journey, I think some people look at surgery and being in the public eye and think it’s like stars in their eyes, you walk through the door, and then you come out somewhere different, but it’s not that,” he said, emphasizing that a facelift is serious surgery.

“We’re not gonna jazz it up,” he said. “I’m not gonna sit here and lie.”