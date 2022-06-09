Britney Spears' Wedding: Police Rush Scene After Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Event

✖

Britney Spears' fairytale wedding turned into a nightmare for a brief moment when her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the scene. Alexander went live on Instagram after showing up to the "Opps I Did It Again" singer's wedding claiming he was on the guest list. The video is grainy but per TMZ, he was approached by security who he told he was invited by Spears, and that she was his first and only wife. Alexander was able to make it inside Britney's home, where he continued to live stream. He was eventually restrained outside by security.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department responded for a trespassing call, and were still on the scene at the time of TMZ's report. There was a physical struggle between Alexander and Spears' security which caused Alexander's phone to freeze up. This isn't the first time Alexander has made headlines in recent years over Spears. He showed public support for the singer during the #FreeBritney movement, even attending a rally outside an L.A. courthouse in August 2020, and told TMZ cameras he and Spears had recently been in communication. The former couple got married in January 2004 in a spur-of-the-moment ceremony in Vegas. 55 hours later, they split.

All of the drama comes as Spears' wedding ceremony to her longtime love Sam Asghari is underway. The guest list is small and exclusive, with just about 100 people, including Madonna reportedly. Her Bryan is expected to be in attendance but her mom, dad, and sister, Jamie Lynn, will not be there as they remain estranged following the singer being freed from her lengthy court-ordered conservatorship.

Asghari popped the question in Sept. 2021. The couple recently announced they were expecting their first child together. Sadly, they announced the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage. Spears has long wanted to be a mother again, telling a judge during one of her conservatorship hearings that she was forced to remain on birth control by her father.

Despite a very painful few years, Spears has been enjoying her life and updating fans on social media. She and Asghari have been on a world tour to Cabo, Cancun, Las Vegas, and Hawaii in recent months.