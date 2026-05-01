‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fires Main Character Ahead of Season 22 Finale

Grey’s Anatomy is ramping up for a dramatic Season 22 finale with the firing of a main character.

The ABC medical drama’s penultimate episode of Season 22 shocked fans with the unexpected firing of Dr. Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) on Thursday, while offering hints as to how Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) will make their previously-announced exits from the show.

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Kwan’s unexpected firing from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital came after he injected a patient with an experimental treatment rejected by the FDA, only to have his actions discovered by Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.).

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, Teddy was privately considering taking a job in Paris, which prompted a fight with Owen. The two might not be able to make amends, however, as a voicemail he left her the next morning revealed he had gotten into a serious car crash while on the phone.

Both McKidd and Raver announced in March that they were leaving Grey’s Anatomy after the conclusion of Season 22, leaving fans to wonder how Thursday’s episode will impact their exit storylines.

McKidd, who first joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2011, said in a statement while announcing his departure, “Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years. Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time.”

“I’m particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing,” he continued. “As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.”

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Raver, who appeared in Seasons 6 through 9 of Grey’s Anatomy before returning in Season 14, also issued a statement, saying that playing Teddy would “always hold a dear and special place in [her] heart.”

“Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers,” she said. “Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff whose guidance helped shape Teddy’s journey through the years.”

Her statement continued, “I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the director’s chair. To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always. To the fans — your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”