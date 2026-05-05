Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Stun in Met Gala Looks

Stepped out for an evening of high fashion, mother-daughter duo Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stunned in their mismatched ensembles for the 2026 Met Gala.

The actress/Met Gala celebrity co-chair donned a red sequined Chanel dress with a feathered trim. She also wore an Omega “Manhattan watch. The mouth-dropping gown is from Chanel’s 2027 Cruise collection.

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US model Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Australian-US actress Nicole Kidman arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kidman’s daughter wore a strapless pink-and-lilac floral-inspired gown, seemingly the opposite of her mother’s deep-red look.

Sunday previously opened up about how her famous mother has inspired her.

“I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age,” she told Elle Australia earlier this year. “My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do.”

She further pointed out that her school has been “really helpful” in keeping her grounded.

“The privilege of having these experiences and meeting so many new people is so amazing, but as a teenager, it’s so easy to get sucked into all of it so fast,” Sunday noted. “So being able to come back [to Nashville] and keep that perspective of being back at high school keeps me grounded.”

Kidman, a six-time attendee of the Met Gala, stepped out for last year’s event with now ex-husband, Keith Urban.