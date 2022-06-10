Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share First Photo From Intimate Wedding Ceremony

✖

Just hours after they tied the knot Thursday evening, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have shared the first photos from their intimate wedding. The couple, who said "I do" in Los Angeles, California after five years of dating, revealed the series of three first-look images Friday morning via director and filmmaker Kevin Ostajewski, who thanked the newlyweds "for allowing me to shoot your beautiful wedding" and wished Spears and Asghari "lots of love and happiness!"

In the first of the three photos, the newlywed Spears and Ashgari posed for the camera in their wedding ensembles. For her special walk down the aisle, Spears donned a stunning white gown designed by Donatella Versace. The dress, highlighted in the third image in the gallery, featured a revealing slit up one side and a classic white veil with satin edging. Asghari, meanwhile, donned a tux by Versace. Speaking to Vogue, jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb revealed the couples' wedding bands were designed to compliment Spears' wedding day look, sharing, "we knew that Britney's dress had a classic silhouette with an open neckline, so we designed timeless pieces that would complement the style. We collaboratively selected the pieces that felt the most natural to Britney."

A representative confirmed to Us Weekly Friday morning that the couple, who first met in 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video, were "married." In a statement, the rep continued, "I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."

Spears and Ashgari reportedly tied the knot at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at their secluded Thousand Oaks home, which was draped in pink and roses, in Los Angeles, California. Outside the home was a white horse with gold hooves pulling a carriage, as seen in the first-look images. The ceremony itself lasted about 10 minutes and took place under a tent draped in velvet blush with A-list celebs including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.am, and Donatella Versace in attendance.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds and their guests celebrated at an intimate reception, during which Spears changed into three more looks. Per Vogue, Spears and Asghari opted not to partake in the traditional first dance, though the bride was joined by Gomez and Madonna for a dance to "Toxic" and later by Hilton to sing "Stars Are Blind."