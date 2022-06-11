Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Take Action Against Ex-Jason Alexander After He Stormed Wedding Ceremony

✖

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are taking Jason Alexander's recent actions of attempting to crash their wedding seriously. E! News reports that the newlyweds were granted an emergency protective order against Alexander following his arrest on June 9. Alexander must stay at least 100 yards away from the couple as well as the pop star's LA home. The order expires on June, 17. Per the report, Alexander has a history of showing up to Spears' property unwarranted.

Alexander was charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery in connection to the incident. He streamed the show on his Instagram live. In the video, he told what appeared to be an employee of Spears: "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" At the time, the event planners were still setting up for the ceremony.

A source told E! that Spears "a bit shaken up" about the incident. Regardless, she and Ashgari continued on. They wed the same night in front of a star-studded crowd that included Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. "She had been anxious and upset but pulled through and it ended up being a really beautiful day for her," a second source said of Spears. "She was very emotional during the ceremony, and Sam was wiping her tears away lovingly. It was very sweet and touching."

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, released a statement regarding the incident to various media outlets. "I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be," he said. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."

Alexander has made headlines in recent years over Spears. He showed public support for her during the #FreeBritney movement, attending a rally outside an LA courthouse in Aug. 2020, and told TMZ cameras he and Spears had recently been in communication.