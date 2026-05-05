What Ashley Graham Wore to the 2026 Met Gala

Continuing to make her mark in the fashion world, Ashley Graham stunned in a wet-looking ensemble at the 2026 Met Gala.

The model and Vogue livestream host notably had to be hand-sewn into her sheer gown by Greek designer Dimitra Petsa of Di Petsa. Vogue reported that the look was an “homage to the artists who have tirelessly devoted their lives and hands to create the beautiful sculptures inside the museum” during the event.

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US model Ashley Graham arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)



“I have always admired Ashley for her intellect and her beauty,” Petsa stated. “And it has been a dream to dress her for such an important moment.”

Prior to the Met Gala, Graham slammed the “GLP-1 trend,” calling it a “smack in the face” and “disheartening” after the body positivity movement.

“There was a pendulum that swung that was so body acceptance, positivity, everybody be who they want to be,” she stated during her interview for Marie Claire’s annual Motherhood issue. “And now it’s going back this whole opposite way that feels like a smack in the face to the women who have felt like they’ve had a voice.”

Graham also pointed out, “It goes with the times—and GLP-1s are a time…I know that there are, and there’s gonna still be women who are considered plus size forever. This drug isn’t going to wipe out a whole statistic of women.”

Regarding her own body positivity, Grahm noted, “Why would I stop now and why would I get angry about the work I’ve done?…I put my head down, and I focus on the women we’ve built the community with.”

“There’s so many [plus size influencers and creators]…they’re all over the place with their sizes and their proportions and how they look and how they’re relatable,” she added. “And to me, that’s the coolest part about all of this. Seeing that these girls, who were raised on social media at such a young age, are now coming in and they have a platform to say to the younger generation, ‘Be yourself, be who you want to be. If you have cellulite, who cares?’”