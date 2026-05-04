Zoë Kravitz Arrives at Met Gala Without Harry Styles — and Someone Else Was By Her Side Instead

Less than two weeks after it was reported that she and Harry Styles are engaged, Zoë Kravitz stepped out for the 2026 Met Gala.

However, the former One Direction bandmate was nowhere to be seen.

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Instead, Kravitz attended the event with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 4, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The duo appeared wearing matching all-black ensembles. Kravitz donned a black lace Saint Laurent dress. Vogue further reports that the actress accessorized the dress with Jessica McCormack jewelry and Saint Laurent black pumps.

Although reports confirmed that she and Styles were engaged, Kravitz seemingly hid her engagement ring while at the Met Gala.

The Batman star previously sported a massive ring on her left ring finger, as reported by The Sun in late April.

“He is completely smitten,” one insider shared about Styles. “He would jump off a cliff for her.”

At the same time, it was reported that the actress was “on cloud nine.” The source noted that “no one in their circle is surprised” by the engagement.

Kravitz and Styles quietly started dating in late 2025. The actress was previously engaged to Channing Tatum. The former couple was together for three years before officially calling it quits in October 2024.