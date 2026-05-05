Meryl Streep Is Snubbing the Met Gala

One legend that won’t be attending this year’s Met Gala is Oscar winner Meryl Streep. The Devil Wears Prada 2 star’s rep revealed that she is skipping the biggest night in fashion.

Ahead of the highly anticipated event, Streep’s rep told PEOPLE, that despite many of her co-stars being in attendance, she opted out. The reason being is simply because it’s not Streep’s vibe.

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“Meryl has been invited to the Met Gala for many years but has never attended. While she appreciates Vogue, Anna [Wintour], and her incredible imagination and stamina—it has never quite been her scene,” Streep’s rep told the publication.

Streep isn’t the only one who chose to pass on tonight’s event. Taraji P. Henson has seemingly blasted all who are in attendance. This year’s event is being funded by Jeff Besos, and Henson is not in agreement.

“If you are a celebrity and you attend the Met Gala and you wear the ICE OUT pin, please note that I will be dragging you in perpetuity,” Meredith Lynch said in an Instagram video over the weekend, promoting Henson to respond.

“I am so confused by some ppl who are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING???” Henson asked, with accompanying clapping emojis.

“You cannot wear the ICE OUT pin to the Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala,” the influencer continued, blaming the Amazon CEO for being “part of the reason we’re in this f–king mess.”

Lynch also slammed Bezos, 62, for supporting President Donald Trump, “who has slashed arts funding,” noting, “If you’re a publicist and at the last minute you’re thinking, ‘I don’t know if my client should go to the Met Gala’: let this be your video!’” Lynch added. She captioned her video, “I love the ICE out pins but you can’t wear them to the @jeffbezos backed Met Gala!”